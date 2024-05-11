Rexel S.A. (RXEEY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.28 on June 3rd

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.281 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Rexel Price Performance

Shares of RXEEY opened at $30.40 on Friday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

