Rexel S.A. (RXEEY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.28 on June 3rd

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.281 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.
Rexel Price Performance
Shares of RXEEY opened at $30.40 on Friday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.
Rexel Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rexel
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.