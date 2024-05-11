Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.
NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.25. 1,013,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,267. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.
In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $92,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,083.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,049. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
