Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.25. 1,013,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,267. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $92,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,083.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,049. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

