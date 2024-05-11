Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on May 28th

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $21.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.74. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

