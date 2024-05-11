Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.08.

Get Redfin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Redfin

Redfin Stock Performance

RDFN stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 2,264.01% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.