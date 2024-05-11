Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.84. 803,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,769,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

