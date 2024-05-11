Raymond Todd Barrett Buys 3,000 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) CAO Raymond Todd Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $166,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

NYSE CTOS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 80,740 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 48.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 93,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

