Radware’s (RDWR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,315. Radware has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Radware’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Radware

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radware by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Radware by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Radware by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after buying an additional 1,161,535 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

