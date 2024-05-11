Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $238.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.08 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

