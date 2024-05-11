Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.270-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.5 million-$149.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.2 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.060-5.300 EPS.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,842. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

