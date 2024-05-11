QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 0.2%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.71 and last traded at $180.96. 964,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,612,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

