QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Down 88.9% in April

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QHSLab Stock Down 25.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS USAQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,274. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. QHSLab has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

