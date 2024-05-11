Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.08

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.08 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 25994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Q2 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 29,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,341,145.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,512,488.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 29,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,341,145.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,935 shares of company stock worth $7,836,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Q2 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

About Q2

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

