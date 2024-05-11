Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Lifted by Noble Financial

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for The GEO Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The GEO Group Price Performance

The GEO Group stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 399.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

