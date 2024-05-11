Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reduced by Barrington Research

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
