Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PYXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.80.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.16. Equities analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

