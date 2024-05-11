Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.680 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Progyny Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,835.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 83,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,835.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

