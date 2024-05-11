Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.8 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.680 EPS.

PGNY stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.11.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $240,452.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,459,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

