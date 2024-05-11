Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stake Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,519,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progress Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,679.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,162 shares of company stock worth $1,393,519. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.