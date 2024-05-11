Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,881 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.91% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLIN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $36.79 on Friday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

