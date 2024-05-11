Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 583,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 98,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

