Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 22,776 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSVM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $782.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.