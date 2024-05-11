Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.