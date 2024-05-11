Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 80,579 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 257.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,579 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

