Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 4.53% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,876,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PYLD stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

