Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 59.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.