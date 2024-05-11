Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.43% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JSML. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSML opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $212.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

See Also

