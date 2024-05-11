Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,128 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Sysco by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 52,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

