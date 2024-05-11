Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Mplx by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.51. 1,714,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

