Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 6,578 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,825,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,887,000 after purchasing an additional 243,148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 6.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,279,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,238,000 after buying an additional 256,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,092,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442,016 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 642,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Trading Down 1.4 %

TS stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. 1,237,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,372. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

