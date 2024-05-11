Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.74. 3,347,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The company has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.83 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

