Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,604. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

