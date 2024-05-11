Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.75. 3,509,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day moving average of $161.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

