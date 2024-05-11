Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 676,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,199. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.14. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

