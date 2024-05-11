Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,881 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MAA traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.47. 334,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.