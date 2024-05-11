Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,226 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NiSource by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NiSource Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,425,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,820. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

