Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,524,000 after buying an additional 86,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.8 %

DINO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. 1,340,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

