Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TEF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 403,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,095. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

