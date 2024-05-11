Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %
SPGI traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.57. 859,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,869. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
