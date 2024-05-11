Principal Street Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $24,486,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 82.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 791.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 82,239 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,409,664 shares of company stock valued at $310,846,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.40. 8,692,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,252. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.