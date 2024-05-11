Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

MOO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.53. 45,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $804.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

