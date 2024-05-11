Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 36,908 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Clearway Energy accounts for 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $27.06. 1,347,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,094. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 243.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

