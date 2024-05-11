Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical accounts for 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EMN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 935,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,056. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

