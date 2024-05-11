Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 389,742 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460,848 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 188,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.31. 2,693,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

