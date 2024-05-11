Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 7,186 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.34. 851,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,256. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.82%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

