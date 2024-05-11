Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 287,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.