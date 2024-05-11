Principal Securities Inc. Takes $5.66 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in Chevron by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Chevron by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.63. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.