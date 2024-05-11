Principal Securities Inc. Takes $4 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 223,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,364,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1511 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

