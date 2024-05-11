Principal Securities Inc. Takes $4.98 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE IQV opened at $234.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.