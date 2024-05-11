Principal Securities Inc. Takes $3.69 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 95,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

