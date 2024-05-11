Principal Securities Inc. Takes $1.41 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 57,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FSTA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.26. 59,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,744. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.